Slain FRO’s daughter Kruthika shows grit, wins two medals days after father’s death

Kruthika, studying sixth standard in a private school, won gold medal in long jump and a silver in the 50 metre sprint event in under-10 category at the district level sub-junior athletics championship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:22 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

The daughter of slain FRO, Ch Srinivas Rao, Ch Kruthika, excelled in sub-junior athletics championship held in Kothagudem and won two medals.

Kothagudem: The daughter of the slain FRO, Ch Srinivas Rao, Ch Kruthika, on Friday displayed exemplary courage and mental strength by winning two medals at the district level sub-junior athletics championship held here, just three days after her father’s death.

She was the centre of attraction not for just being the daughter of the FRO, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the protection of forests, but for the courage and determination she displayed to keep the promise she made to her father.

Kruthika, studying sixth standard in a private school here, won the gold medal in long jump and a silver in the 50 metre sprint event in under-10 category in the championship organised by Bhadradri Kothagudem District Athletic Association at Prof. Jayashankar grounds in Kothagudem.

She would be taking part in the state level sub-junior athletics championship to be held in Hyderabad on December 5 and 6 at Gachibowli stadium, the association’s district coach P Nagender told Telangana Today on Sunday.

All those watching her performance were moved when she remembered her father soon after winning the medals, trying to hold back tears welling up in her eyes. “Daddy told me to win a gold medal in the event, he always encouraged me to excel in athletics”, she told the media.

She further said that her father used to train her and take her to Prakasam stadium in the town for practice daily. “Because of my Daddy’s encouragement I won the medals and I dedicate the medals to Daddy,” she said.

Despite being in a sorrowful state Kruthika performed well in both the events in which she took part and she has a good future in athletics, the coach said, hoping that she would perform well in the state level championship also.