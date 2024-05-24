Khammam: Self-help groups to stitch govt school uniforms, to benefit financially

By James Edwin Published Date - 24 May 2024, 06:50 PM

Khammam: Women self-help groups (SHGs) members in the district are getting benefitted financially as they are engaged in stitching government school uniforms for distribution in the coming academic year.

The move is benefitting as many as 1,220 members of SHGs across the district. There are 1,100 women in rural areas working under 78 Mahila Shakti Kuttu (stitching) Kendrams run by Mandal Mahila Samakhyas and 120 women under 10 Kuttu Kendrams in urban areas.

They are identified and engaged in work by MEPMA in urban areas and by DRDA in rural areas. The uniforms would be distributed to SC/ST/ BC and minority gurukuls and residential schools in the district.

There are 2,48,837 students in all government schools in the district, of which 1,15,990 are boys and 1,32,857 are girls. Each Mandal Samakhya has been allotted schools in their respective mandal for preparing the uniforms after taking measurements of students.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, SERP-DRDA assistant project manager M Srinivas Rao informed that for each pair of uniform Rs 75 is paid. The district administration has helped the Kuttu Kendram to procure cutting machines, button and buttonhole stitching machines, he said.

SHG members Sridevi and Swaroopa who are working at Jalagam Nagar Mahila Shakti Kuttu Kendram in Khammam Rural mandal said they are able to earn Rs 400 to Rs 600 per day by stitching uniforms.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that the women groups are told to prepare the uniforms by the time of reopening of schools. Engaging women SHGs in uniforms stitching would help them make some money to support their families.

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that there were 63,399 students in all the government schools across the district and 1,26,677 metres of cloth was needed for making uniforms. On May 20, 1,16,167 metres of cloth reached the district and 10,510 metres of cloth was yet to be received. The cloth has been distributed to 93 Mahila Shakti Kuttu Kendrams in 23 mandals of the district.