Khammam: Student beaten up by headmaster, parents demand action

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Khammam: Parents of a student staged a protest at Government Upper Primary School at Bodiya thanda in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Saturday. The parents demanded action against the school headmaster, Narender for allegedly beating up a student Pavan.

The student alleged that the headmaster beat him black and blue for refusing to have lunch on Friday as the mid-day meal served to the students was poor in quality.

Several students at the school also complained that the head master used to beat them daily while hurling insults at them and forcing them to clean the washrooms. Eggs were served once a week though they had to be served daily and when questioned about it the students were beaten up by the headmaster.

Narender warns the students of thrashing them if they reveal the developments at the school to their parents. The parents lodged complaints with local police and MEO against the headmaster.

