Khammam: TASK organises training on AutoCAD in SBIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 09:00 PM

Three-day training on AutoCad started at SBIT in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: A training programme on AutoCad was organised for the BTech third year students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) under the aegis of TASK here on Wednesday.

TASK technical trainer N Shaju Kumar gave training to the students. He said that training was given on 3D designing, building plan, design by computer, engineering drawing, how to estimate the building and others.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna said that such training programmes would be conducted in the future for the students of the college to help them settle down in life. Training in AutoCad helps students to get jobs in designing companies in the civil field as well as other companies.

He hoped that the students would take advantage of this training which would be held for three days. Principal of the college Dr. G Raj Kumar said that the management has entered into an agreement with several multinational companies to train the students in various subjects.

The college vice principal K Amit Bindaj, academic directors Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Dr. AVV Shiva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr. J Ravindra Babu, Dr. N Srinivasa Rao and TPO N. Savitha were present.