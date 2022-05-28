Khammam: Three died, four injured in separate incidents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Representational image.

Khammam: Three persons died and four injured in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday. NREGS APO, Srilakshmi (38) died undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for the head injury she suffered after falling from a two-wheeler at Morampalli Banjar in Burgampad mandal in Kothagudem district.

The incident occurred when she along with a field assistant Swathi was travelling on the two-wheeler. Swathi, riding the vehicle, was said to have lost control of the vehicle at the local Vaikunta Dhamam and both fell down from the vehicle.

A TRS youth wing leader P Sreenu (26) was found dead under suspicious conditions by the side of a national highway at Peraigudem in Aswaraopet mandal. The local police booked a case of suspicious death and launched a probe into the incident.

At Matur cross road in Madhira mandal of Khammam district a woman P Dhanamma (45) after he fell down from a motorbike. The bike rider tried to avoid hitting a herd of buffaloes and lost control of the vehicle. At Kotanna Nagar in Gundal mandal of Kothagudem an auto rickshaw overturned at a turn on the road causing injuries to four persons travelling in the vehicle. They were shifted to the District Hospital in Kothagudem.

