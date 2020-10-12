Khammam: TRS cadre celebrates Kavitha’s victory

SUDA Chairman Vijay Kumar noted that the victory of Kavitha with a thumping majority indicates the public patronage to the TRS

Khammam: TRS leaders and cadre here celebrated the victory of former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founder president K Kavitha in Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency MLC by-election.

As soon as the election results were announced, party leaders gathered at the TRS Bhavan, the party district headquarters here on Monday. Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, the TRS city wing president Kamartapu Murali and Mayor G Papalal and shared sweets with each other.

They raised slogans hailing the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Speaking to the press persons on the occasion Vijay Kumar noted that the victory of Kavitha with a thumping majority indicates the public patronage to the TRS.

The public have rejected the national parties BJP and Congress and the fact that the candidates fielded in the election by both Congress and BJP parties lost their deposits proves it, the SUDA Chairman noted.

The party leaders Kollu Padma K Bhaskar Rao, B Rammohan, Shaik Shakeena, Jagruthi leaders Tanneeru Shoba Rani, Rama Devi and others were present.

