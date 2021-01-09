Khammam: TRS legislators hit out at Bandi Sanjay

They felt the BJP leader has lost his mind

Published: 9:41 pm

Khammam: The district TRS legislators and elected members have taken a serious exception to the remarks made against the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. The ZP Chairman Lingala Kamalaraj, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, L Ramulu Naik, B Haripriya and MLC B Lakshminarayana who jointly addressed a press conference at the minister’s camp office here on Saturday, felt that the BJP leader has lost his mind.

The manner and the language Sanjay used during his Khammam tour on Friday proves that he was not in his right senses. He was unfit to be the state president of a national party like BJP and all the more so as the Member of Parliament. The BJP leader who was daydreaming of his party coming to power in 2023 Assembly elections must remember that his party would not be able to win even Khammam Municipal Corporation elections, said Kamalraj.

Sanjay was unfit to make comments against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said and sought to know from the BJP leader whether any of the schemes like Rythu Bhima, Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, free power to agriculture and others were implemented in BJP ruled states. For the past many days it has become a practice for the BJP leaders to make baseless allegations against the TRS government. But the people in the state were fully supporting the TRS party and its chief Chandrashekhar Rao, noted MLA Veeraiah.

The MLAs have strongly condemned the allegation made against minister Ajay Kumar who they said was working for the welfare of people and development of the district day and night. The district has witnessed rapid development during the past six years. They demanded to know what the BJP leaders were doing when the Central government merged seven tribal mandals in Kothagudem district with Andhra Pradesh. There was no place in Khammam for BJP which was playing cheap and communal politics, they said.

The TRS legislators complained that the Union government has failed to release funds towards repairs of National Highways which were damaged due to rains despite many pleas by the MPs from the state.

