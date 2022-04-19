Khammam: TRS ranks organise mass feeding on Puvvada’s birthday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

TRS leaders serving lunch to people at District Hospital in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: TRS cadres and leaders have organised several charity programmes marking the birthday of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Tuesday.

Under the aegis of TRS youth wing district president Chintanippu Krishna Chaitanya ‘Annadanam’ was organised at Maternal and Child Health Centre Government District Hospital. ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and TRS city president P Nagaraju served lunch to over 350 patients and their attendants at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion Kamal Raju said Khammam was developing day by day with the perseverance of Transport Minister and the city was at the forefront of development in the state. Later in the day Mayor Neeraja inaugurated several blood donation camps organised in the city by the TRS ranks. The minister’s PA Ch Ravi Kiran and a large number of TRS activists donated blood.

Marking the occasion senior politician Puvvada Nageswara Rao cut a cake and distributed fruits to the patients at Mamata Hospital. DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mamata Educational Society secretary P Jayasree, its member Dr. Puvvada Naren and others were present.

