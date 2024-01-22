Four arrested for killing bison in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 08:16 PM

Khammam: Police arrested four persons on charges of killing a female bison in the Sathupalli forest range in the district on January 19. The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

A statement for the forest department here on Monday said that six persons were identified in connection with the killing of the animal. They killed the bison by illegally tapping power from a 11kv distribution line. The electricity department was asked to prevent illegal use of power in the forests.

Steps were being taken to cancel podu land pattas issued to the accused under the RoFR Act. Special teams have been formed to patrol the forests to prevent such incidents in the future. A manhunt was on to nab the two other accused, the statement said.