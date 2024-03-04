Indiramma Housing Scheme to be launched on March 11

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was going to launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on March 11; the minister revealed adding that all the eligible families would be provided houses with the scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 08:06 PM

Khammam: Soon the State government would launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme, informed Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was going to launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on March 11; the minister revealed adding that all the eligible families would be provided houses with the scheme.

Also Read Telangana Govt to launch Indiramma Housing Scheme from March 11

The minister along with Sathupalli MLA Matta Ragamayi held a review meeting on the development of Sathupalli constituency at Sathupalli in the district on Monday. SCCL officials have to support the families affected by its project, he said.

Srinivas Reddy informed that 2.45 lakh Dharani applications were pending and they would be addressed on a war footing basis following the suggestions of a committee formed to look into the issue. Over 11, 062 vacancies were going to be notified through mega DSC before release of Parliament model code of conduct.

Later in the day the minister participated in the Sathupalli Municipality budget and told officials to prepare plans for the comprehensive development of the town. Officials should lay focus on developing basic infrastructure for the convenience of the public.