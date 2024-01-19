Khammam: Habitual offenders arrested; property worth Rs 22 lakh recovered

Stolen property worth Rs.22 lakh, including gold ornaments weighing 216 grams worth Rs 13 lakh and nine motorbikes worth Rs 9 lakh, was seized.

CP Sunil Dutt inspecting the stolen property recovered by police in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: In a joint operation Khammam CCS and Sathupalli police nabbed three inter-State habitual offenders involved in a house breaking case at Sathupalli in the district last December, besides 14 other cases.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt informed that the accused, Beemili Raj Kumar of Mandamarri, Neelala Anil Kumar of Sathupalli and Machha Adarsh of Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad as well as Thota Naresh of Sathupalli, who bought the stolen property from them, were arrested.

A case under IPC Sections 457 and 380 was registered at Sathupalli police station. The accused broke into the house of the head constable when his family had gone to attend a family function. The complainant reported that gold ornaments weighing 166 grams and worth Rs 4.15 lakh along with a cash of Rs 2.50 lakh was stolen from his house

The CCS team during investigation found that three accused were involved in 15 criminal cases in Khammam, Kothagudem, Warangal, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts in Telangana along with Eluru and Krishna in Andhra Pradesh.

The investigation and arrest of the accused was done under the supervision of CCS ACP, T Ravi. CCS inspectors B Balaji and B Bala Krishna, Sathupalli inspector Mohan Babu, CCS constable B Mangithya, constables M Ganjendra, S Srinivas and K Sudhakar took part in the investigation.

The CP, Dutt appreciated the police officials and personnel for nabbing the accused and recovering the stolen property in a short period of time after the offence was reported.