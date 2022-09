Khammam: Two youth go missing in NSP canal

Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Khammam: Two youths went missing as a two-wheeler accidently went out of control and plunged into the NSP canal near Kappalabandham village of Kallur mandal in the district on Saturday.

Locals and police took up the rescue operation and recovered the two-wheeler out of the canal. Search for the missing youths, K Pawan (18) and S Brahmanandam Reddy (22) of Bathulapalli village in the mandal was going on.

