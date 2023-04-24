Khammam witnessed rapid development in BRS rule: Harish Rao

Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Minister T Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for a CHC at Kallur in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: Under the rule of the BRS government, the erstwhile Khammam district has witnessed rapid development in the last eight years, Health Minister T Harish Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned Government Medical Colleges for Kothagudem and Khammam. Students could study MBBS by paying just Rs 10,000. There were 2900 seats before creation of separate Telangana, while there were 8000 MBBS seats now in Telangana, the minister said.

Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the construction of 50-bedded Community Health Centre to be built at a cost of Rs.10.50 crore at Kallur and a 30-bedded CHC to be built with Rs 7.50 crore at Penuballi in the district on Monday.

The Chief Minister has the credit of setting up 17 medical colleges in just two years besides many Nursing Colleges. Medical infrastructure has been developed extensively across all government hospitals, the minister said addressing a gathering.

Soon Rs 3 lakh would be given to women under the Griha Lakshmi scheme. Telangana government was the only government in the country to implement schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Arogya Lakshmi, Mission Bhagiratha, KCR Kits and others for the benefit of women, Harish Rao said.

Kanti Velugu was launched to treat eye-related ailments of the public. So far eye tests for 1.17 crore people have been conducted. There was no household in Telangana that was not covered by the government schemes, even Congress and BJP leaders were also getting benefitted from them, he said.