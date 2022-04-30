Khammam: Woman betrothed to deceased BJP activist attempts suicide

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Khammam: A woman betrothed to the deceased BJP activist S Sai Ganesh has allegedly attempted suicide here on Saturday.

The woman, Vijaya, consumed sleeping pills and lost consciousness in a public area in the city. The locals shifted her to the Government District Hospital and she was undergoing treatment in the ICU at the hospital.

Heavy police bandobast was made in front of the ICU and except the health staff others were allowed inside the ICU. Additional DCP Subhash Chandra Bose and ACP Anjaneyulu were monitoring the security situation. The condition of the woman was not yet known.

