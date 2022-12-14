Khammam: Woman, daughter clear police fitness test

Khammam: For 38-year-old Tholla Nagamani, a woman police constable, it was a double bonanza on Wednesday. The woman constable and her 21-year-old daughter, Tholla Trilokini, accomplished a rare feat as they both got qualified in the physical fitness tests being conducted for police Sub-Inspector posts.

They were the centre of attraction at the Police Parade Grounds here on Wednesday, where the physical efficiency test/physical measurement tests were being conducted for the selection of stipendiary cadet trainee police Sub-Inspector/ constable posts.

A native of Chennaram village in Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district, Nagamani is a BCom graduate while her daughter Trilokini completed her BSc (Life Science) at RJC Degree and PG College in Khammam recently. Nagamani joined the Police Department in 2007 as a Home Guard and later got selected as a constable and was transferred to Mulugu recently. “My mother wants to become an SI and so she applied for the post along with me,” Trilokini told Telangana Today. The 21-year-old was currently staying with her mother at Mulugu and they both prepared for the written exam as well as physical fitness tests together at special training camps organised by the local police for the police job aspirants. Incidentally, it is the first attempt for both to appear for the tests. “My mother is in the Police Department and it inspired me to apply for the job and we both encouraged each other to excel in the tests,” Trilokini said.

“We are very happy with what we have achieved today and hope to clear the final examination as well,” said the mother and daughter. They applied in the SC reservation category. Nagamani’s husband, Tholla Venkanna, is a farmer.