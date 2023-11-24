Kharge, Priyanka to address four public meetings in Telangana on Thursday

With just five days left for the campaigning to end, the Congress has launched a massive aggressive approach in its campaigning and has been leaving no stones unturned to corner the ruling BRS in the state.

Hyderabad: With curtains falling on the high-decibel poll campaigning in Rajasthan, the political spotlight has shifted to Telangana where Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to address four public meetings on Friday for the November 30 polls.

Kharge will be addressing a public meeting in the southern state’s LB Nagar Assembly Constituency in Rangareddy district at 6.30 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning in Palakurthi area at 11.30 a.m. followed by another meeting at 1.30 p.m. in Husnabad area.

She will then proceed to the Kothagudem area for the third public meeting at 2.30 p.m.