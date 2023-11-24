KTR issues cautionary alert to BRS cadre against misleading content ahead of elections

KTR's call to action aims to shield voters from potential misinformation and propaganda that could influence their decisions.

24 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao issued a cautionary alert to the party cadre and social media activists regarding an anticipated surge in false and manipulated content. The warning, directed particularly at the opposition party Scamgress, emphasized the likelihood of deep fake videos and misleading propaganda circulating in the coming days.

KTR’s tweet stated, “Want to alert BRS party cadre and all SM Soldiers. There will be many False/Deep Fake Videos & other forms of Nonsensical Propaganda over the next few days from Scamgress scammers. Let us make sure no gullible voter falls into their trap. Jai Telangana.”

Want to alert @BRSparty cadre and all SM Soldiers There will be many False/Deep Fake Videos & other forms of Nonsensical Propaganda over the next few days from Scamgress scammers Let us make sure no gullible voter falls into their trap Jai Telangana ✊#TelanganaWithKCR — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 24, 2023

