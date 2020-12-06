Khazana festival of ghazals on Dec 19, 20

The online concert will be presented by digital platform partner Hungama and the proceeds will go to charities to help treat thalassemic children and cancer patients

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and the Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) will present their annual fundraiser Khazana, a festival of Ghazals, in an unique way with rich and vibrant performances of India’s top performers virtually on December 19 and 20 from 8 pm onwards.

This year, Khazana will feature a multitude of talent including Anup Jalota, Talat Aziz, Sudeep Banerjee, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Pandit Ajay Pohankar and Abhijit Pohankar, Pooja Gaitonde, young talent Sneha Shankar, Pratibha Singh Baghel and Deepak Pandit. It will also feature a special act by the Samarpan band featuring singer Prithvi Gandharv and Gayatri Asokan. The program will also have Khazana Talent Hunt Winners – Ritwika Mukherjee from Chakradharpur (Jharkhand) and Atul Rao from Jaipur (Rajasthan) and the everlasting Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas.

Khazana, a Festival of Ghazals, is a concept which began as a platform for ghazal artists to showcase their talent to an audience that appreciates their musical talent. It is an unique phenomenon of celebration of ghazals to raise funds for thalassemic children and cancer patients.

The concert will be presented online by digital platform partner Hungama and all proceeds in terms of donations will go to the charities to help the treatment of thalassemic children and cancer patients, a press release said.

Since live show was not possible owing to the lockdown restrictions, it was recorded recently and will be presented before the connoisseurs of music online. This is not a ticketed event and can be watched by all viewers across the world.

