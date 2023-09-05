Kichcha Sudeepa returns to direction after a decade with ‘KK’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:20 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: It is the announcement every Kannada film fan has been waiting with bated breath. Kichcha Sudeepa’s next film ‘KK’ is going to also mark his comeback to direction after 10 years. The tagline for the film says, ‘God Forgives, I don’t – King Kichcha’.

This film will be produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj of KRG Studios in association with Kichcha Creatiions. This comes on the eve of Sudeepa’s 50th birthday. This prestigious project is going to be released in multiple languages.

Sudeepa, who began his directorial journey with ‘My Autograph’, is eager to commence work on his seventh outing as a filmmaker. His fans have always anticipated his return as a director and he says, “In my 7th film as a director, I’m telling a story in my perspective after many years. It’s exciting, intriguing and exhilarating.”

Apart from this, the makers of another film of Sudeepa, ‘Max’, have dropped the teaser on occasion of his birthday. It was a special gift for his fans. ‘Max’ will have a pan-Indian release. Vijay Karthikeya is the director. Kalaippuli S Thanu, who produced Asuran, is bankrolling the biggie under the V Creations banner in association with Kichcha Creations. Ajaneesh Lokanth of ‘Kantara’ fame is the music director.

