Kidnapped girl forced into prostitution, three persons arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested by the Saifabad police for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and forcing her into prostitution.

The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Omer (18), Nusrath Begum (26) and Mohd Irfan (25). Two others Sadiq and Rasheed, are absconding.

The victim, who is a resident of Khairatabad in the city, came in contact with Omer a few months ago. “Omer took the girl to his house at Chatrinaka and started staying with her. He also violated her. A few months ago, Nusrath, who is sister of Omer and her husband Irfan started sending the girl to different persons for prostitution,” said the Saifabad police.

The parents of the girl had made a complaint with the Khairatabad police following which the police launched efforts and nabbed them. It is reported the girl was missing from her house for the last six months. The police invoked Sections of Indian Penal Code, PITA Act and POSCO against the suspects.

However, activists engaged in women trafficking and child sex slavery questioned the police for failing to apprehend the two persons who are absconding. “We demand the police immediately arrest the two persons who are absconding and instantly track all the persons who had raped the girl,” said Jameela Nishath of Shaheen Women Resource and Welfare Association.