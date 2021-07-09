Kidnapped three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted: Police

The girl is currently being treated at the Niloufer Hospital.

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police, who are investigating the kidnap case of the three-year-old girl who was rescued with injuries, suspect she was sexually assaulted by the kidnapper.

The girl is currently being treated at the Niloufer Hospital. The police who are also investigating if there are more persons involved have formed special teams to nab the suspect Srinu, a mason. Several people have been questioned since Monday, when the girl was traced.

Meanwhile, several political leaders have visited the girl at the hospital and instilled confidence in her parents. They alleged negligence on part of the police in the delay in nabbing those responsible.

However, the police officials have denied any delay. The girl was allegedly kidnapped while playing near her house in Dammaiguda on Sunday. Even as the cops were searching for her, the local residents found her fallen in an unconscious state with injuries in Pragathi Nagar. Police suspect the girl and the suspect are known to each other and belong to the same neighbourhood.

