Kidney of a 14-month old baby transplanted in a 58-year old woman

Renal transplant surgeons at KIMS, Secunderabad announced successful kidney transplant on a 58-year-old woman, who received donor kidney from a 14-months-old baby.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: Renal transplant surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Secunderabad on Friday announced successful kidney transplant on a 58-year-old woman, who received donor kidney from a 14-months-old baby.

The transplant was conducted despite the very small size of the donor organs by urologist and transplant surgeon, Dr. Umamaheswara Rao on the woman, who was on dialysis for the past seven years.

“Availability is the biggest problem in organ transplantation and it becomes necessary to perform different types of surgeries to save lives. This surgery was done to overcome the boundaries like age and size. It gave new hope to the patient’s life,” Dr Rao said. “Kidney grows in the human body until the age of three years and after transplantation, it is expected to grow in the recipient’s body,” he said.

The surgical team included Dr. Parag, Dr. Chetan, Dr. Diwakar Naidu Gajjala, Dr. VS Reddy, Dr. Gopichand, Dr. Sree Harsha, Dr. Naresh Kumar, Dr. Murali Mohan and Jeevandan team.