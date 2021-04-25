Kidney transplant from non-compatible blood group at KIMS Hyderabad

The surgeons conducted live kidney transplant surgery on a 40-year-old resident of Assam, Ashim Das, who received kidney from his wife.

Hyderabad: Transplant surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) have successfully performed kidney transplantation between two different or non-compatible blood groups, which has the potential to address a major concern of organ suitability and help save many lives.

The surgeons conducted live kidney transplant surgery on a 40-year-old resident of Assam, Ashim Das, who received kidney from his wife. However, the blood group of Ashim Das was ‘B positive’ and his wife was ‘A positive’, a press release said.

“Transplantation across blood groups is complex because antibodies that reject the donor organ must be completely removed or made dormant before the transplant. We managed to gradually reduce such antibodies in this patient through a process called plasmapheresis and by giving medications to neutralise antibodies. This process took almost two weeks and resulted in reducing anti-donor antibodies considerably in the patient,” said Dr. E Ravi, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, KIMS Hospitals, who performed this unique technique.

Later, the chief transplant surgeon at KIMS, Dr Sarbeswar Saharaiah performed the transplant surgery. The patients has recovered from the surgery and discharged without complications.

