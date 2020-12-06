Kids turn researchers at Gitanjali Devshala

They learned how paleontologists study fossils to compile information about the history of life on Earth

Students of class III at Gitanjali Devshala explored fossils as part of their classroom activity. They learned how paleontologists study fossils to compile information about the history of life on Earth. They used clay, toy animals, seashells, sand, toothbrush and a transparent bowl for the activity. The impression of the animals was made on the dough and was buried in the sand. Our little paleontologists researched the fossils underneath. The children looked into the possible reasons for the extinction of animals, endangered animals and the efforts that should be taken for saving animals were also discussed as a part of the activity.

