Kids under 12 chose YouTube’s video content over TikTok: Report

The online survey collected responses from 2,000 children aged 2 to 12 in the US in order to better understand trends in young audiences

By IANS Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

San Francisco: Despite the incredible popularity of TikTok, about 9 out of 10 kids under 12 in the US access content on YouTube versus 4 in 10 for TikTok, a new report has shown.

According to the US Precise Advertiser Report: Kids (PARK), kids are increasingly choosing YouTube because it has their favourite content and is part of their daily routine.

The online survey collected responses from 2,000 children aged 2 to 12 in the US in order to better understand trends in young audiences’ content consumption and improve how to engage with them across media platforms.

When queried about their most recent content consumption, 86 per cent cited YouTube, followed by 63 per cent who said video on demand, 50 per cent who said gaming and 38 per cent who said TikTok.

Moreover, the report said that half of the kids who watch YouTube are aware of YouTube Shorts, with a fifth having seen YouTube Shorts Ads while watching.

Asked where they see the best commercials, about 27 per cent said YouTube, while 10 per cent mentioned TikTok.

When asked which app they preferred over all other social media apps, 43 per cent of kids chose YouTube, while only 21 per cent chose TikTok.

Further, the report showed that when asked parents which platforms they worry about their kids using, 49 per cent of parents cited TikTok and just 34 per cent mentioned YouTube.