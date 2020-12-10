KIMS operates frozen shoulder successfully

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old diabetic patient who developed stage-3 of Adhesive Capsulitis i.e., frozen shoulder, was operated successfully at KIMS Hospital, Kondapur.

According to a press release, Dr Ajay Kumar Paruchuri, senior consultant Arthroscopic Surgeon of KIMS Hospital, performed a novel and unique keyhole arthroscopic capsular release of the shoulder joint as a daycare procedure. The patient on undergoing the procedure got immediate relief, a press release said.

Dr Ajay described frozen shoulder as a common condition, especially affecting elderly people and those with diabetes and during the winter months. According to him, the traditional methods of treatment like heat-packs, pain killers, steroid injections and physiotherapy might not work in certain cases.

In such cases of severe disability, a simple technique of inflating the shoulder joint by injecting saline into the shoulder joint capsule effectively releases the adhesions of the capsule without causing any damage to the surrounding structures and gives immediate relief to the patient, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .