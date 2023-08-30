KIMS Sunshine Hospitals performs successful ankle joint resurfacing with special implant

Orthopaedic and trauma surgeon Dr. Kamalakar, Dr. Subramaniam led by professor Dr. Leif Rid from Sweden conducted the surgery on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Orthopaedic and trauma surgeons at KIMS Sunshine Hospitals, Secunderabad announced that they have successfully installed a special implant for ankle joint resurfacing surgery on a patient.

The surgery promises to improve the quality of the patient’s ankle joint and significantly reduce pain, stopping or reducing the need for joint replacement surgery or ankle fusion.

An episealer implant design is made based on MR or CT images.

Through data processing, a 3D imaging model of the surface of the damaged area was generated for better understanding. Later, the damaged tissue was removed and the implant was placed in the area.