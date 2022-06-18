King’s Ransom has edge in Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom, winner in her previous outing, is likely to win Fillies Championship Stakes (Grade I) 1600 metres, terms for 3 year Fillies, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sky Princess 1, Don’s Den 2, Akasi 3

2. Nikolina 1, Ashwa Magadheera 2, Spectacular 3

3. Kiefer 1, Tycoonist 2, The Sensation 3

4. Obsidian 1, Cavallini 2, Lucky Chance 3

5. King’s Ransom 1, Crown Consort 2, Faith 3

6. Imperial Blue 1, Promise Kept 2, Regal Command 3

7. Siege Perilous 1, Pink Jasmine 2, Multistarrer 3

8. Matera 1, Artesian 2, First Royalist 3

Day’s Best: Siege Perilous.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.