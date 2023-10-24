Kishan Reddy attends ‘Ravana Dahan’ ceremony in Amberpet

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy attended a 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony on Monday night.

By ANI Published Date - 05:55 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy attended a ‘Ravana Dahan’ ceremony on Monday night.

An effigy of Ravana was burned during the ceremony in Amberpet.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, the BJP state chief said, “The effigy of Ravana is burned across the country on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The ceremony signifies the victory of the good over the evil, as Lord Rama slayed Ravana to establish Ramrajya. I wish all my Hindu brothers and sisters, as well as people across the world on this occasion. Everyone, both rich and poor, celebrates this festival with great fervour. People belonging to villages, and cities, including the elderly and children, celebrate this festival.” Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS managed to win 88 of 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

Congress came a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Also Read Telangana BJP reaches out to Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan on possible pre-poll alliance