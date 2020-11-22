Kishan Reddy in tight spot over Bandi’s anti-national jibe

I really don’t know what exactly he (Bandi) said. Let me find out what he said and then I will respond to your question, Kishan Reddy replied to question’s regarding Bandi’s statement

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar seems to be a major source of embarassment and a handicap for the saffron party, as was evident from the discomfiture of Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

The motormouth that he is, Sanjay had, in the run up to the GHMC polls, made several controversial and uncalled for remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, even suggesting that the latter had terror links. Kishan Reddy was in a bit of a spot at the ‘Meet the Press’ event organised by the Hyderabad Press Club here on Sunday, when he was questioned about the State BJP chief’s unsavoury comments.

When mediapersons sought Kishan Reddy’s response to his party chief’s demand that the Centre should place Chandrashekhar Rao under the surveillance of intelligence agencies like RAW and CBI, the Union Minister tried to make light of the issue stating: “Intelligence agencies routinely keep a tab on everyone’s movements. They do it even on you (journalists) or for that matter even me,” he said.

However, when the scribes persisted and sought an answer to Sanjay’s serious allegations that the Chief Minister had links with extremist organisations and whether the Home Ministry had any plans to check the veracity of such a statement, Kishan Reddy, caught on the backfoot, said: “I really don’t know what exactly he (Bandi) said. Let me find out what he said and then I will respond to your question.”

The Union Minister was cornered again when the scribes pointed out to the promise made by Sanjay that should the BJP win the GHMC polls, it would scrap all the traffic challans issued by the police for violations and make the corporation foot the bill. Kishan Reddy put up a meek defense stating that Sanjay didn’t exactly mean that. “What he said was that some youth were penalised for negligible traffic violations, but that doesn’t mean Sanjay supports violation of traffic norms,” Kishan said.

Responding to a question on allegations of State BJP leaders that their phones were tapped by the State government, Kishan Reddy said the State governments do have the right to tap phones for security reasons. “But such freedom given to States should not be used for tapping phones of political opponents,” Kishan clarified, without going into any further details of the Dubbak allegations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .