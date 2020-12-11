Kishan Reddy inspects central sponsored schemes in Warangal

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Warangal Urban: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has inspected central government sponsored schemes and development projects in Warangal on Friday. Kishan Reddy, who visited the Super Speciality Hospital located on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), said that the medical services at the hospital were yet to be launched as the State government had failed to release its share of Rs 30 crore.

“The Center already provided Rs 106 crore against Rs 120 crore as its share, but the State Government is yet to release its share,” he charged.

Later, he examined the progress of the Bhadrakali Bund development works taken up under HRIDAY (Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana) the scheme, and also visited the historic Jain Heritage Site on a hillock in Hanamkonda, which is being developed as part of the HRIDAY. It is said that Rs.1.3 crore was spent for the development of Jain Kshetra, premises of thousand pillars temple, Traffic signals at 13 junctions were repaired.

“Apart from recognizing Warangal as a Smart City, the historic Warangal is also being developed under the HRIDAY scheme,” Kishan Reddy said and added a total of Rs 31.27 crore was spent on the Bhadrakali bund development, of which Rs. 21.27 crore was spent under HRIDAY and Rs 10 crore was spent by KUDA.

Kishan Reddy, who conducted a review meeting with the South Central Railway authorities to discuss the status of the Kazipet periodical wagon overhauling factory, has asked the authorities to take steps to release the share of the State government. “Sanctioned during the 2016-17 year, the Kazipet Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop is being constructed at a cost of about Rs 383 crore and likely to have an overhauling capacity of 200 wagons per month”, he added and directed that the workshop be completed within two years and three months from the commencement of works. “However, the Telangana government has not yet transferred 160 acres of land required for the commencement of works to the Railways, thus construction work has not started,” the minister said and asked the State government to hand over the land to the Railways to expedite the work of the Kazipet Wagon Workshop. He added that District Collector said that he would take steps to allot the land soon.

“As part of the Smart Cities Mission (SCM), the central government released Rs.196 crore to each city. Of this, 100 per cent related total has not yet been transferred by the State government to the relevant SPV. In addition to Warangal in Telangana, Karimnagar is also under the Smart City scheme. But the state of Telangana has not yet released the state share (matching contribution) for these two smart cities”, charged Kishan Reddy. “Smart city proposals worth a total of Rs. 2740 crore have been approved in Warangal city. Of this, projects related to various works worth Rs.576.76 crore have been completed. In Karimnagar, only projects worth Rs 0.23 crore have been completed,” the Union Minister added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .