Kishan Reddy releases postal cover of Konda Laxman Bapuji

(Photo: twitter/kishanreddybjp) Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday released a postal cover of freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji.

Speaking after releasing the postal cover, Kishan said the postal cover was a befitting tribute to the life and works of Konda Laxman Bapuji, who fought for Telangana Statehood. He stated that Konda Laxman Bapuji even gave up his minister post for the cause of Telangana and took a vow that he would not contest polls till a separate Telangana State was formed.

Rajya Sabha member K Laxman stated that Konda Laxman Bapuji played a vital role in the 1969 Telangana statehood movement and even fought against Nizam.