Kishan Reddy reviews arrangements for Amit Shah’s meeting in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Khammam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Khammam on August 27, informed BJP Telangana president G Kishan Reddy. He visited Khammam on Friday and held a meeting with the party senior leaders and inspected SR&BGNR College grounds where the Home Minister would address a public meeting. He urged the public in Khammam to make Shah’s meeting a success.

Replying to a question Kishan Reddy said Assembly and Parliament elections would likely be conducted as per the schedule. He stated that the Telangana society was expecting a change in the State. Referring to Manipur violence, he said the ethnic clashes between the two communities resulted in following a verdict by the High Court. The Centre has made its stand clear and the union Home Minister was seized of the matter, the BJP leader added.