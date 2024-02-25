Kishan Reddy says Lok Sabha elections in April first week

BJP State president and union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Lok Sabha elections would be held in the first week of April.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 06:08 PM

Medak: BJP State president and union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Lok Sabha elections would be held in the first week of April.

Addressing the party’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Toopran on Sunday, Kishan Reddy vowed to defeat the AIMIM in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat and claimed that the BJP would bag all 17 seats in the State. The Congress government here was able to pay salaries to employees regularly let alone implementing the six guarantees, he said, adding that Congress leaders would not be allowed to move in villages if they failed to implement the guarantees.

Alleging that voting for the BRS in the Lok Sabha election would be in vain because the party had no chance to form a government at the Centre, he said the Congress had no proper leader to take the nation forward. Rahul Gandhi would leave the nation after the Lok Sabha elections, he said.