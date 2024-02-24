BRS questions BJP’s contribution to Telangana’s development

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had written to the Centre on the ITIR multiple times. But the Centre remained unmoved.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:33 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning the net contribution of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the State, BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said on Saturday that BJP leaders from the State owed an explanation to the people on this count.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the union Minister and State BJP unit president, G Kishan Reddy, had drawn almost a blank in his pursuit of funds for State projects. He asked why the BJP leaders did not raise their voice when the Centre had scrapped the much anticipated Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) that was proposed in Hyderabad. He wanted to know from Kishan Reddy the fate of the Kazipet coach factory and the Bayyaram steel plant.

Also Read Centre to probe sheep distribution scam: Union Minister Rupala

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had written to the Centre on the ITIR multiple times. But the Centre remained unmoved.

The previous KCR regime had Initiated the Musi Riverfront Development Programme. The BJP government at the Centre should have extended fund support for the implementation of the programme, but it did not.

The State BJP leaders should have helped in getting funds from the Centre under the Namami Gange programme for developing the Musi Sewerage treatment infrastructure and river surface cleaning. But funds from Centre for Telangana projects proved to be hard to come by.

Such being the fund support of the BJP, what would be the basis of the party to seek votes in the State, he questioned. The BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatra was much ado about nothing. Though taken up as part of its campaign for the ensuing parliamentary polls, the Yatra was being viewed in the State otherwise.

He pointed out that the BRS had an overwhelming victory in all the assembly segments of the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency being represented by Kishan Reddy. The BJP could finish only third in Musheerabad assembly segments previously represented by the BJP Rajya Sabha member K Lakshman.