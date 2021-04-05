Kishan Reddy slams Congress for not allowing Jagjivan Ram to become PM

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday criticised the Congress for not allowing Babu Jagjivan Ram, a crusader of social justice, to become the Prime Minister.

“The Congress created hurdles and did not allow Jagjivan Ram to become Prime Minister twice,” he said after paying tributes during Jagjivan Ram birth anniversary. He accused the Congress of rendering injustice to Jagjivan Ram and backstabbing the dalits.

After BJP came to power, the birth anniversary celebrations were organised in all States. Ram Nath Kovind, a dalit was made President of India after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested the State government to complete construction of 125-feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar soon.

