Kite festival at Siddipet’s Komaticheruvu on Sankranti eve

BRSV leaders and BRS leaders were busy making arrangements for the annual festival. The kite festival was organised in Siddipet in 2021 as well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 07:06 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is launching kite festival in Siddipet in 2021 Sankrathi.

Siddipet: The BRS Vidyardhi Vibhagam is preparing to organise a grand kite festival at Komaticheruvu in Siddipet town on the eve of Sankranti festival. Former Minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate the kite festival on January 13.

BRSV leaders and BRS leaders were busy making arrangements for the annual festival. The kite festival was organised in Siddipet in 2021 as well. Kite flyers from across the country are expected to participate in the festival with some unique kites. The kites will be flown between Komaticheruvu and Necklace Road. BRSV leader Ramesh is the coordinator of the festival.

Also Read International Kite Festival in Hyderabad from January 13

Apart from the kite festival, various events will be organised to enthrall the visitors to Komaticheruvu on the festival.