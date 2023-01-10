Sankranti festival: Be alert to foil property offences, Cyberabad CP directs officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, on Tuesday held a meeting with officials in view of the Sankranti festival and directed them to be on alert to foil property offences.

“Interstate criminal gangs will exploit the festival seasons and target locked houses. Keep a watch on suspicious persons and old time offenders. Conduct robust patrolling and send more teams in civilian clothes in neighbourhoods to keep a tab on suspects,” he told the officers and directed them to identify crime hot spots and monitor the activity through the closed circuit cameras network feed at the police stations or police outposts.

Stephen Raveendra said the police on their part are taking up adequate security measures to prevent burglaries and sought cooperation from the public as well.