KITS Warangal faculty Kama Ramudu awarded PhD

Warangal Urban: Kama Ramudu, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), was awarded the Ph.D. degree by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

In a press note here on Friday, KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that Ramudu had submitted his Ph.D. thesis titled “Optimized Segmentation of Biomedical Images using Level Set Methods”. He did research work under the supervision of Professor Dr T Ranga Babu, Department of ECE, Acharya Nagarjuna University.

“It is a novel technique used for an efficient segmentation of Cancerous Tissues and Tumours from Biomedical MRI and CT scan Images. This research work involved optimization techniques and Machine learning Algorithms (Unsupervised learning) using Level set Methods, which improved the segmentation accuracy over existing Level set segmentation algorithms in biomedical imaging applications especially MRI and CT scan Images,” Ashoka Reddy added.

KITSW Secretary and correspondent (MP- Rajya Sabha) Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao, Dean student affairs and ECE professor Dr G Raghotham Reddy, Professor and Head of ECE Dr B Rama Devi, Dean, R&D, Prof P Niranjan Reddy, all the Deans, all the HoDs, PRO and Associate Professor Dr D Prabhakara Chary and others staff congratulated him on obtaining Ph.D degree.

