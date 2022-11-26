KITS-Warangal faculty to present paper in DICTA 2022 in Sydney

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

KITS Warangal Principal K Ashoka Reddy congratulating CSE-SN faculty for getting an opportunity to present a paper in an intel conference in Sydney.

Warangal: The Faculty members of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering-Networks (CSE-SN), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), will present a technical research paper at the ‘International Conference on Digital Image Computing: Techniques and Applications (DICTA 2022)’ in the first week of December to be held at Sydney, Australia.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said in a press note here on Saturday that the research paper titled “Image-based Detection of Dyslexic Readers from 2-D Scan path using an Enhanced Deep Transfer Learning Paradigm” was jointly authored by Associate Professor Dr Jyothi Prabha Appadurai and Assistant Professors Enugala Vishnu Priya and L Tarasvi. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the International Association for Pattern Recognition (IAPR) sponsored the research.

“Dyslexia is the most common learning disability and impacts one in five students or about 20 percent of the population. A learning difficulty that primarily affects skills involved in accurate and fluent word reading and spelling, dyslexia can be treated through training and remediation programmes but the challenge is to detect it at an earlier stage. The research work proposed the AI based approach for detection of Dyslexia at an early stage from their eye gaze scan path. The proposed deep learning model can be used to detect dyslexia at an earlier stage thereby helping them to take the appropriate remediation program, improve their academic and social skills and be on par with normal individuals,” the Principal said.