Velama Association of Australia organises ‘vanabhojanalu’ in Sydney

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 05:00 PM

Hyderabad: Hundreds of guests turned-up on a beautiful autumn day at Rouse Hill Regional Park, Sydney and had a good time at Vanabhojanalu, organised by Velama Association of Australia (VAA) on Sunday at Rouse Hill Regional Park, Sydney.

For the past seven years, the Velama Association of Australia (VAA) has been celebrating Vanabhojanalu. On the occasion, the association members of VAA actively participated in the preparation and cooking of food. Guests were spoiled with yummy breakfast, lunch and evening snacks and tea. All guests really had a great time and now eagerly looking forward for next event Bathukamma and Dasara, a press release from VAA said.

The event was organised with active participation of president, VAA, Srinivas Rao Takkallapally, general secretary, Ranga Rangineni, working president, Malahari Saineni, vice president, Ramana Anugu, advisor and founder, Jeggannagari Narsing rao, advisors Rajesh Arshanapalli, Hari Ailanani, Vinay Tandra, Treasurer, Kishan chepyala, Madhu, Kavitha Vellichala, Sushmita Paidipally, Srilatha Takkallapally, Vanaja Neelagiri , Lavanya Chepyala all EC members.