IEEMA organises Road Show for ELECRAMA 2023 in Hyderabad

The 15th edition of ELECRAMA will host a series of events and exhibitors under the marquee event viz. World Utility Summit, eTechnxt, Change X Change – Reverse Buyers and Sellers Meet, DBSM – Domestic Buyer Seller Meet, and Buildelec.

Hyderabad: The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry, hosted a session with the senior officials of the Telangana Power sector along with a road show for the 15th edition of ELECRAMA on Saturday at Hotel Le Meridien in Hyderabad.

Prabhakara Rao, Chairman, and Managing Director of TSTRANSCO; A Gopal Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited; and G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited; were present at the event.

“Telangana has a mature base of big companies and large no. of SMEs with IEEMA members operating in the State mostly into manufacturing of conventional equipment like transformers, switchgear, cable, batteries and related components, some are in EPC space. Through ELECRAMA we aim to showcase India’s strength to engage more deeply with the rest of the world,” said Hamza Arsiwala, president-elect of IEEMA. They aim to secure $6 billion worth of business queries from ELECRAMA 2023, he added.

B Dwarakanadha Reddy, State Convener, IEEMA, and Shridhar Gokhale, vice-chair, IEEMA – Southern Region, shared insights about ELECRAMA.

