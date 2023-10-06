KITS Warangal hosts IC3T-2023

Keynote speakers Dr. T. Kishore Kumar from NITW, and D K Srujan Raju of CMRTC discussed the application of AI and IoT in healthcare and other domains, and encouraged students to explore cutting-edge technologies and identify research gaps for sustainable development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hanamkonda: The 5th International Conference on Computer and Communication Technologies (IC3T-2023) was inaugurated at KITS Warangal by DRDL Scientist-F, Akula Naresh here on Friday. Addressing the two-day conference, Naresh emphasized the growing commercial applications of AI and the importance of quality research publications for society’s benefit. Prof Mathini Sellathurai from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, who was the guest of honour, highlighted the conference theme, which centred on innovative paradigms in system knowledge, intelligence, and sustainability for solving real-world problems in society, the environment, and industries.

KITS principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy stressed the institute's commitment to organize high-quality international conferences and highlighted the transformative impact of AI, IoT, ML, and data science on computers and communication.

The IC3T-2023 conference brought together experts, researchers, and students to explore the latest developments in computer and communication technologies, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field. Over 200 students, reaseachers and facuty members attended the conference, while over 70 high-quality technical research papers presented from 17 countries.