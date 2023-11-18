Backlash against Congress continues in Telangana

Hyderabad: The backlash against Congress party in the State is continuing. Hoardings and flexis have come up at different places, especially on the city fringes, on Saturday against the Congress holding it responsible for the loss of lives of youngsters in Telangana during the separate State agitation.

The hoardings, which have been put up at Bodduppal and other areas read “The Congress which is responsible for the loss of Telangana martyrs should not be permitted to survive in Telangana…”

This was after posters and flexis surfaced at many places in the city in the wake of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders’ arrival on Friday to participate in different programmes.

All these posters and hoardings were being put up after former Union Minister P Chidambaram apologised for the loss of Telangana youngsters lives during separate State agitation.

The Congress had assured separate Statehood for Telangana in 2004 and took a ‘U’ turn and constituted different committees eventually delaying the process. This forced many youngsters to commit suicide during the agitation.

Osmania University students had also staged protests at Martyrs Memorial and Telangana martyr Srikantha Chari’s statue, LB Nagar junction against the Congress.

They said the Congress does not have the moral right to seek votes in Telangana.

The ruling BRS also said that Telangana would never forget nor forgive the Congress for its brutalities on the people.