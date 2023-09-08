Smart India Hackathon 2023: KITSW hosts internal Hackathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

KITSW Principal K Ashoka Reddy addressing the participants of Hackathon at the college on Friday.

Hanamkonda: KITS, Warangal, has organized an internal Hackathon as part of the Smart India Hackathon 2023, in partnership with the Centre for Innovation, Incubation, Research, and Entrepreneurship, Institute Innovation Council, and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (Networks) here on Friday. The event attracted 85 teams from various engineering disciplines, each comprising six students, with a focus on gender diversity, including at least two female students in each team.

Addressing the participants, Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy stressed on importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in modern engineering education. He encouraged students to address real challenges in adopted villages, promoting the ‘Intinta Innovator’ concept. Dr K Raja Narender Reddy praised the institute’s support for providing top-notch infrastructure. Dr S Narsimha Reddy said that 85 innovative ideas had been presented during the Hackathon assessed by an expert panel.

Distinguished tech personalities evaluated the ideas, including Surya Prakash Kuchimanchi, Co-Founder & CEO at Deeploop Technologies, Himasree Desai, Founder and CEO of PixelDatum, and Sakuntala Kasaragadda and Satya Prasad Peddapelli, Co-founders of Founders Lab. Around 500 students have participated in the event.