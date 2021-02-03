KL varsity engg entrance exam from March 8

University’s Hyderabad campus principal, Dr. Koteswara Rao said elaborate arrangements have been made for the students to adapt to the current conditions

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University will hold first phase of KL Entrance Exam online for admissions into engineering courses at Hyderabad and Vijayawada campuses on March 8, 9 and 10.

Speaking to presspersons after launching admission poster, flyer and application here on Wednesday, KL Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Dr. LSS Reddy said campuses will also hold entrance examinations for students who wish to join degree and post-graduation courses in the forthcoming academic year.

Dr. Reddy said the varsity has been registering 100 per cent placements since several years. Over 200 companies had visited and 2,500 students received job offers with highest pay package of Rs.25 lakh per annum during the academic year 2019-20, he said.

University’s Hyderabad campus principal, Dr. Koteswara Rao said elaborate arrangements have been made for the students to adapt to the current conditions and admissions director Dr. J Srinivasa Rao said arrangements were being made to conduct KL Entrance Exams in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and all major cities across the country.

More details related to courses offered, centres for entrance examination, and application can be obtained through the website https://www.kluniversity.in/

