Man wins 32” LED TV in Dasara Shopping Bonanza

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The eighth lucky draw as part of Dasara Shopping Bonanza being conducted by ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and ‘Telangana Today’ was held to pick five winners at Punjab National Bank, Lakdi-ka-pul, on Tuesday.

Punjab National Bank General Manager, Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Deputy General Manager, Rajiv Singh Jha, Assistant General Managers, RK Sinha, S.Venkatakrishnan, Chief Manager, Y.Rajesh, Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd (TPPL) General Manager – Advertising, N Surendar Rao, Assistant Managers, Raji Reddy, Srikant and Deputy Manager, Sanju Rao, participated in the event.

The first prize of 32′ LED TV was won by Reddy Bhiksham while the second prize of a mobile phone went to A.Rohith and third prize of a microwave oven was won by Tenneti Indra Dev. The two gift vouchers were won by K.Jyothi and A.Vasantha.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Kumar Srivastava expressed happiness at being associated with the Dasara Shopping Bonanza for the last three years and appreciated the initiative.

Surendar Rao said the Dasara Shopping Bonanza was receiving very positive response and coupons were being given to those shopping at participating stores and facilitate them participate in the lucky draw.