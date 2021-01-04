KMC to set up parks to protect municipal lands: Mayor

30 parks would be available for the public within four months by completing all works.

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao on Monday said the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation would set up parks in the town to protect municipal lands from land grabbers.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for 14th Division park taken up at a cost of Rs 40 lakh at Telephone Quarters here, Sunil Rao stated that land grabbers were occupying municipal lands if they were lying vacant. Recently, tenders for 14 parks were invited which would be taken up at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, he said, adding that works on 20 parks were in progress. Out of 40, works on 34 parks were in different stages, he said, and informed that preparing plans for the remaining six parks.

30 parks would be available for the public within four months by completing all works. Besides greenery, walking tracks, open gyms, children playing instruments, and other facilities would be provided in all parks.

Parks, graveyards and other basic facilities have been developed in the town with Pattana Pragathi funds sanctioned by the State government. As the works of six parks have been delayed, Sunil Rao instructed contractor to speed up works. Municipal commissioner Valluru Kranthi, local Corporator Nagasamudram Jayalaxmi and others participated in the programme.

