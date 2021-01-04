Knotty Ash fancied for Kolkata feature

False rails placed from 1200 metres to 400 metres

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:08 pm

Kolkata: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Ash, who is in good condition, is fancied to win the Indian Gold Vase 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails placed from 1200 metres to 400 metres.

The first race starts at 1 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Huntsman 1, Think Big 2, The Last Judgment 3

2. Abhya Gama 1, Hukumat 2, Exception 3

3. Resolute 1, Seasky 2, Right Move 3

4. Dornish 1, Moskova 2, Louboutin 3

5. Beowulf 1, Fancourt 2, Krishaa’s Choice 3

6. Knotty Ash 1, Prince Satsuma 3, Lesrel 3

7. Mystic Wonder 1, Golconda Diamond 2, Tomorrow Forever 3

Day’s Best: Resolute.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .