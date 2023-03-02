Knowledge session on nutrition properties of pistachios held in city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The Indian office of American Pistachios Growers (APG) organised a knowledge session to discuss the nutritional properties of pistachios. The session focused on a recent study conducted by Cornell University (published in the journal ‘Nutrients’) has found that pistachios have a high antioxidant capacity. In fact, the antioxidant capacity of pistachios rivals that of popular antioxidant-containing foods, including blueberries, pomegranates, cherries, and red wine.

The researchers used two different methods to measure the antioxidant potential of pistachios – Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) and Cellular Antioxidant Activity (CAA) – and found that pistachios have a very high level of antioxidant activity.

Pistachios are one of the few foods high in antioxidants that are also a complete protein as they contain all nine essential amino acids, which make them perfect for people who want a more plant-based diet, according to research conducted and published in 2020. These types of complete proteins are only found in animal sources, and vegetarians need to balance this with supplements.

Naini Setalvad, renowned nutritionist, wellness expert, and columnist commented and M Sumit Saran, in-country marketing representative of American Pistachios Growers, graced the event.